Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.