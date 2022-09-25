Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.5 %

SFNC stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.