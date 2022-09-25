Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Skylight Health Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLHGP opened at $9.00 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.