Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHGP opened at $9.00 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

