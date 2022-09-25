Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Smartsheet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

