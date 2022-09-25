Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $363.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONVY. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of SONVY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sonova has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

