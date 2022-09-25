Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

