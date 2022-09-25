SparksPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $28,396.71 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,696,640 coins and its circulating supply is 11,821,330 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

