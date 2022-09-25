Spartan Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $93,156.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 102,953,840 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.