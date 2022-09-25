SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Trimmed by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.48 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

