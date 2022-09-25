SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON SSPG opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.55) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

