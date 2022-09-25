Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 805 ($9.73).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAN. Barclays upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 3.4 %

STAN opened at GBX 577.60 ($6.98) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.84. The firm has a market cap of £16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 978.98. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641 ($7.75).

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

