Steem (STEEM) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $92.64 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00693636 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011819 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007840 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 414,945,231 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.