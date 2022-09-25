Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

