Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Stem Stock Down 6.7 %

STEM opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

