Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$37.00

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.