Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $148.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

NYSE:ASH opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

