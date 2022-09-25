Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.07.
Russel Metals Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.91.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
