Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$37.00

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.07.

Russel Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.91.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.