Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 412,727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

