StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
