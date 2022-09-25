StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

