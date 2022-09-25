StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

