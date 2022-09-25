StockNews.com Downgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.