StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.98. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

