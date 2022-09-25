StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

