StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Shares of FWONK stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
