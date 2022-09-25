StockNews.com Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.