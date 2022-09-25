StockNews.com Lowers LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of LL opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.19.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

