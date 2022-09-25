Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Strix Group Price Performance

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £241.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,162.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.72. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.47).

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

About Strix Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

