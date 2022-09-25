SuperRare (RARE) Achieves Market Cap of $169.90 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $169.90 million and $3.39 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

