Synthetix Trading Down 11% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $578.85 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00012794 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,969.17 or 0.99994631 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006858 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060366 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011590 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067790 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.