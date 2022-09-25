TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN’s launch date was May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,659,290,854 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

