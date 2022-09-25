Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.
Tapestry Stock Performance
Shares of TPR opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.