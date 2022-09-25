TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

FTI stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

