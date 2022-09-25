Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Terex worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Terex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

