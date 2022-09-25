The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €12.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.60 ($12.86) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at €9.89 ($10.09) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.11.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

