The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €122.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.7 %

SU stock opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

