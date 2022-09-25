The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Neutral

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Valneva has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

