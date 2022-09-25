The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Neutral

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Valneva has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

