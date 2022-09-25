The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 279,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

