The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after acquiring an additional 937,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,797 shares of company stock worth $774,337 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.