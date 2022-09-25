Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.1 %

TLYS stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $212.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,300 shares of company stock worth $315,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Recommended Stories

