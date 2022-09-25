Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.84 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

