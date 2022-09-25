Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.15. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $136,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

