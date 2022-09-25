Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.15. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,108,533.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $224,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $442,462.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,108,533.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,054 shares of company stock worth $4,666,163. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $93,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.