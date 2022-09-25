Triad Investment Management Cuts Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $4,137,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BLW opened at $12.52 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

