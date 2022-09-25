Triad Investment Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triad Investment Management decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

ROP stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.99. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

