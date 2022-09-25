Triad Investment Management Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,089 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Hercules Capital worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

