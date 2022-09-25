Triad Investment Management Sells 9,365 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Triad Investment Management lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Maximus comprises approximately 2.4% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

