TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. TrueFi has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.53 or 1.00030720 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00059088 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065987 BTC.

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

