Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.71.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,952 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 28.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

