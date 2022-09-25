TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,525.00

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.