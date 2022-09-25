TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.72.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
