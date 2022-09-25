UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

